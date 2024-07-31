Inside Out 2 cracks $1.5 billion at the global box office

HQ

Inside Out 2 is really the gift that keeps on giving at the box office. Despite Deadpool and Wolverine debuting and having a monster opening weekend, Pixar's animated sequel has continued to thrive, and now, nearly six weeks after its premiere, the sequel has surpassed another remarkable box office milestone.

Recently, Inside Out 2 topped $1.5 billion at the global box office, meaning it has overtaken Top Gun: Maverick to become the 12th biggest film of all-time. It's also around $12 million away from overtaking The Avengers, which would see Inside Out 2 regarded as one of the 10 biggest films ever.

No doubt we'll be following up in the coming days, or at the very least after this weekend to tell you about Inside Out 2's next huge milestone.

How much further do you think the movie can go? Will it be able to earn another $150 million and overtake The Lion King?

Thanks, Box Office Mojo.