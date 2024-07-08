Inside Out 2 continues remarkable box office run by topping $1.2 billion

HQ

Inside Out 2 has been a success story in a way that few would have ever predicted. The animated sequel has been out for around three weeks and in that time has raked in over $1.2 billion, making it one of the fastest growing films of all-time.

As it stands, following another weekend that added around $100 million to its total tally, the film is the 25th highest-grossing film of all-time, and the fifth highest-grossing animated film ever, with $1.216 billion to its name.

It currently sits behind The Fate of the Furious, which raked in $1.236 billion, meaning Inside Out 2 only needs to generate $20 million to top the action epic. As for the animated sector, The Incredibles 2 will be the next target, which managed $1.243 billion during its box office run. Needless to say, many of these close targets seem absolutely possible for Pixar's hugely successful sequel.

Inside Out 2 is also steadily growing to become the biggest film of 2024 by a huge margin. It needs to make around a further $200 million and it will have doubled Dune: Part Two's $711 million.

Thanks, Box Office Mojo.