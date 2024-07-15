Inside Out 2 continues box office dominance by topping $1.35 billion

HQ

Following a massive opening weekend, many started to wonder whether Despicable Me 4 would become the next big box office sensation, and while Illumination's sequel is performing well still, it's not the talk of the town.

Inside Out 2 continues to thrive at the global box office by now topping $1.35 billion at the global box office. This means the animated film is now the 17th highest-grossing film of all-time, and is right on the cusp of overtaking 2023's second-biggest film The Super Mario Bros. Movie. In fact, Inside Out 2 is now around $100 million away from overtaking Barbie and Frozen 2, which will then see 2024 have a bigger earner than 2023 and will see Inside Out 2 dubbed the biggest animated film of all-time!

As per Despicable Me 4, it's now the fifth-biggest movie of 2024 with $437 million to its name. It's comfortably ahead of A Quiet Place: Day One, which seems to have plateaued at around $220 million, and well ahead of Longlegs, which is performing incredibly well considering its production cost by already making $20 million in its opening weekend (and it only opened in the UK and the USA).

How much further do you think Inside Out 2 can go?

Thanks, Box Office Mojo.