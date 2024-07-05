Inside Out 2 continues box office dominance by overtaking Toy Story 3 & 4 and Finding Dory

HQ

When Inside Out 2 crossed the $1 billion threshold a few days ago, it was confirmed that the animated sequel had joined a very rare company in that it had become one of the 54 $1 billion earners ever and the 11th highest-grossing animated film ever.

It's been a few days now, and loads of people have continued to flock to cinemas to see the film, so much so that Inside Out 2 has added a further $100 million to its total (equal to an entire Madame Web, 2024's 17th highest-grossing film) and leaped up the all-time standings to become the 36th highest-grossing film of all-time and the sixth highest-grossing animated film ever, surpassing Finding Dory, Toy Story 3, and Toy Story 4.

Considering that we're heading into a weekend (and the Independence Day weekend for the Yanks at that), it wouldn't be a surprise to see Inside Out 2 rake in a lot of extra ticket sales, and further see it climb up the charts. Its next target is Jurassic Park, which is only around $3 million clear of Inside Out 2 currently, with the closest animated competitor being the 26th-ranking, $1.159 million earning Minions.

Have you seen Inside Out 2 yet?

