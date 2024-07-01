Inside Out 2 becomes 2024's first billion dollar movie

HQ

Pixar's animated sequel Inside Out 2 continues to smash at the box office and has now managed to gross a staggering $1 billion globally, joining a very elusive club that includes only 54 films, ever. This is the first film to do so since Barbie a year ago, and the 11th animated movie in history to achieve the feat. An incredibly impressive record.

With this, the film has also overtaken its predecessor, which in 2015 managed to rake in around $858 million during its time in cinemas, a record that Inside Out 2 managed to smash in just 19 days, and now the only question is how much more the hit film will manage to earn.

Have you seen Inside Out 2 and what did you think of it?

Thanks, Box Office Mojo.