Inside Job has been canned by Netflix

The Netflix curse strikes once again. Following the decision to scrap future plans for 1899 Season 2 and onwards, the streamer has also decided that the animated series Inside Job won't be returning for additional seasons either.

As announced by creator/executive producer Shion Takeuchi on social media, it has been revealed that Netflix has not decided to renew Inside Job for future seasons.

"I'm heartbroken to confirm that Netflix has decided to cancel season 2 of Inside Job," said Takeuchi. "Over the years, these characters have become real people to me, and I am devastated to not be able to watch them grow up. Reagan and Brett deserved to get their ending and finally find happiness. And I would have loved to been able to share what was in store with you all."

Takeuchi continues: "To everyone who watched, thank you for coming along for the ride. Even though I'm sad, it helps to know that there's people out there who cared just as much about these characters as me."

