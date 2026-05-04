Inside Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's slapstick soundscape: "Dialogue is king", format mastery, and the Ben Burtt legacy

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We at Gamereactor learned and shared with you a lot about Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (and The Order of Giants) before and shortly after its release, but now we have two reasons to talk about the acclaimed first-person adventure, which certainly belongs in a museum. One, that the game is about to release on the Nintendo Switch 2 ready to whip up new audiences, and another one that we got to meet Pete Ward from MachineGames, who was about to give a master class on game sound design at the MAD Games Show in Madrid.

Here's our fully-subtitled conversation with the audio director:

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"Dialogue is king in the whole experience, because it's a narrative game", he explained about V.O. from Troy Baker and the rest of the cast in the overall mix and the general audio philosophy. "So the principal dialogue has to be audible all the time throughout. And then we really mix the rest of the game around that dialogue."

Interestingly, he also unveiled the following, which goes against the usual assumption that Atmos is just some sort of "bonus mode", even if they then adapted down to simpler stereo and mono output:

"We all start with the Atmos mix, even though we know that most players aren't playing actually with Atmos. So we're outputting 7.1.4 on Xbox and PS5 and PC"

MachineGames spent "quite a long time & effort" making sure Indy sounds just fine on the Switch 2

As we talked both formats and devices of origin (PC, consoles, surround or not), and then the different potential destinations (headphones, speakers, virtualisation), it was just natural that the imminent Nintendo Switch 2 version was brought up, with a pretty variable soundscape from tiny speakers to headphones or even TV stereo and 5.1 PCM surround speakers.

"That was a bit of a challenge from an optimization point of view", he admitted on Indy on the Switch 2, "because it's much smaller and has less processing capability than the bigger platforms. So we spent quite a long time and quite a lot of effort making sure that we brought that experience to that platform as best as we could within those limitations."

Getting more technical about such differences, Ward reveals how MachineGames are looking into HRTF possibilities even for their next game (Wolfenstein 3 perhaps?)

"Most of our players will play on headphones. And it's really fun to see that we can bring that kind of spatial experience to those players who are on headphones and don't have those speakers", he commented about virtualisation. "Everyone has different shaped ears and different experiences. Which is why the personalized HRTF is something that is kind of interesting to us to explore. So that is something we'll be looking at for our next game as well in a bit more detail."

Finally, we also talked about the authentic 80s movie feel of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and it became immediately clear where it came from:

"I think the most fun I have in the game is hitting enemy soldiers with frying pans and guitars and stuff. Because it's so Indy, so slapstick. And we recorded all those sounds ourselves as well". And what about real people? He continued: "I don't want to say no to real people because we did record a Foley artist hitting himself. And we did use some of that because he was kind of hitting himself in the chest and we got that slap. Which is a really important element in that. But we didn't kind of string up big carcasses or anything like that. But we did use some techniques inspired by Ben Burtt and the way that he recorded and his team recorded for the original films. By kind of taking baseball bats and hitting leather things... So yeah, we tried to take inspiration from Ben Burtt at least."

How did you like the sound on Indy's latest, and do you plan to play on the Switch 2? Coincidentally, we just interviewed Troy Baker a couple of days ago at the 26th Comicon Napoli, and we of course talked about his role here. Stay tuned for the full video coming soon.