Inscryption is getting an endless roguelike mini-expansion

The roguelike deck-building game by Daniel Mullins Games, Inscryption, will be getting a free mini-expansion called Kaycee's Mod down the line. The mode will turn the Leshy's Cabin section of the game into an endless, increasingly challenging mode where players will be able to apply various skulls to unlock Challenge Levels as well.

Revealed in a blog post by the developer, the mode will also be bringing two more new cards, balance changes, two new items, a new final encounter for the skilled players that make it to Challenge Level 12, as well as the rest of Kaycee's dev logs (the developer who created the Inscryption game in the lore of the game).

While this mode doesn't have an official release date yet, it is in beta and looking for play testers. Anyone who owns the game can enter in the code "givemeascensionmode" in the Betas tab on the title's properties section on Steam to unlock the mini-expansion and give it a go. Once this has been done, all you have to do is press Shift+K+M on the start screen to unlock the mode for play, although it has also been noted to have a backup save file before doing so, in case anything goes wrong in the testing phase.

