Inscryption

Inscryption is coming to PlayStation 4

The Australian ratings board has apparently revealed a great surprise.

HQ

Daniel Mullins did once again manage to turn a seemingly ordinary game into something truly special when he gave us Inscryption last year, but few have dared to hope we'd see it on consoles because of certain aspects and mechanics. Well, it seems like Mullins might have solved the problems.

Because the Australian ratings board has rated a PlayStation 4 version of Inscryption, so Sony and Mullins might have some great news for us in the near future unless this is a rare mistake from our friends down-under.

Inscryption

