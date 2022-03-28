Insanely detailed Doom Eternal Cacodemon statue up for pre-order

HQ

Wouldn't your nerd altar look a whole lot nicer if it had a Cacodemon in it? Now you can get just that as Bethesda has revealed a very detailed Doom Eternal Cacodemon statue, which is now available for pre-order from their shop. It costs $135, but there is a 10% discount by signing up your mail for their newsletter, which will save you a few bucks.

Only 1200 statues will be made of this fairly chunky (17.78 x 13 x 23.8 cm) and hand painted polyresin piece, which is delivered with "the snowy ruins of the Cursed Citadel" as a foundation. The Cacodemon is expected to ship in June this year, and we assume it will sell out, so make sure to get yours quickly if you want it. Check out the presentation video below.