Inkonbini: One Store is looking to cure your trauma from working in retail

As part of the Day of the Devs: The Game Awards Edition show that just concluded, developer Nagai Industries just revealed and presented a full look at its upcoming narrative simulation game, Inkonbini: One Store.

This is described as a slow-paced, meditative experience that is all about appreciating the beauty in everyday life. The idea is that you play as the character of Makoto Hayakawa, who during breaks from studying is tasked with looking after a small-town konbini store while her aunt is away. This includes having to stock shelves, help customers, listen to their trivial stories, and otherwise enact minor actions that will impact their lives in a beneficial way.

Inkonbini: One Store is planning to come to a broad array of platforms, including PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch, and as per the release date, all that we know so far is that the game will launch in 2025. You can see the trailer for the game below, alongside several screenshots.