Inkblood's eeriness will only progress as you venture through the story

At Gamescom, we got the chance to check out Inkblood. After playing the game, we spoke with Art Director Natalie Konec and Game Director Petr Skornok, and something they made clear was that while the game does have a splash of horror, it's not going to be opting for cheap jump scares. Instead, there's a lurking sense of eeriness that'll build throughout the game.

"I don't want to spoil anything, but yeah, there is some progression. You should feel like there's a mystery, something eerie happening outside, but the creepiness starts lurking inside as well as the game progresses," says Skornok. "Like, you suddenly feel that it's like pulling the rug beneath you... This is what we are after but it's like as I mentioned it's more like cozy horror we don't like jump scares where I feel like the game kind of betrays you."

The game's visuals certainly come across as dark and potentially creepy right from the first few minutes with the game. A guy who bares his back to you as a living world map is certainly something I can't say I've seen in a game, but Konec says as much as there was plenty of freedom in creating the art style for the game, there were rules to not go too grotesque.

"We are consistent. And then we can break some rules, you know, and we can do like the twist or something like that. So it is not like It is a challenge, it is a design, you have to design it, but at the same time we did some smart decisions at the start, so we actually can build the tension there. It's there and it's rising," she said.

Check out our full Inkblood interview below, and read through our hands-on impressions here.