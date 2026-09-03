Inkblood Hands-On Preview: A Blend of Familiar Puzzlers with a Dash of Horror

We all love a mystery, don't we? Whether it's solving a murder or figuring out why you came to the fridge even though you knew exactly what you wanted a moment ago, the sense of the unknown, the part that makes our brain tick gives a mystery a certain tension. A tension that the new indie puzzler Inkblood utilises masterfully, making it one of my favourite experiences at Gamescom this year.

Inkblood sees you play as an Inquisitor following a trail of death. You venture across a fictional land based on early modern Eastern Europe, travelling in a carriage you don't leave. You move between various parts of the carriage when you arrive at a crime scene, mostly using your camera and the lens that lets you see a vision of the past to piece together clues and identify the criminals behind a murder, act of arson, or other crime. It's quite reminiscent of Rise of the Golden Idol, but instead of collecting and utilising dozens of words, you're really just looking to capture the culprit behind a crime, as well as the fates of those suffering at the hands of them.

The Golden Idol games might be the most immediate comparison you'll think of when you first sit down to play Inkblood, but other titles like Pentiment, Inscryption, and other puzzlers came to mind. What all of those games do incredibly well, as does Inkblood, is create an immediate sense of atmosphere. The art in this game tells you what kind of world you're stepping into. The dialogue, notes, and more reveal that you are not a friend to most people, but you are someone bound by duty to root out criminals and do your job efficiently. What particularly sets Inkblood apart, from even the games you can compare it closely to, is its carriage. The use of the carriage as a refined, "safe" space for the player is very well executed. You feel like even though you have walls around you, protecting you with a quick getaway all but promised, that all is not well. There's a tension that creeps into the scenes the longer you play, and I'm curious to see how it evolves over the course of a playthrough. Will you find survivors getting closer to your carriage? Taking more notice of you?

Outside of its grim and unique art style, Inkblood draws you in with simple but effective puzzle-solving mechanics. Your eyeglass is the stand-out feature, but there are plenty of other ways to keep track of a case throughout your time in Inkblood. A candlelight might let you see secret text written on an apparently blank piece of paper. Your draws allow you to store multiple clues to use later. Your map tattooed on the back of your loyal manservant lets you see where you are at any given moment. We didn't find a use for that in our demo, but the aesthetic was too cool for us not to mention it here.

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As mentioned though, the eyeglass is the real star of the show. Through it, you can see events as they happened in the past, and that's the real way you'll start figuring stuff out. For example, finding a hanged corpse in the forest is all well and good, but through the eyeglass you'll be able to see who was holding the rope and take a photograph to use as your main evidence in solving the case. This tool is a simple one in its concept, but it allows for a great depth in Inkblood's puzzles. Even in the first non-tutorial case, you had to rely on your own intuition as well as the eyeglass in order to figure out what was going on. It's not your immediate solver tool, but instead it just allows you to start cracking cases wide open, without having to add in loads of dialogue or conjure way more scenes.

I went into Inkblood with no expectations, as I had no idea what the game was. Now I've played it, I can say it's firmly popped onto my Steam wishlist, and I'm excited to see more from this indie gem. If you're a fan of mysteries, a fan of puzzlers, or just a fan of dark settings that brilliantly utilise the juxtaposition of industry and country lifestyles in the early 20th and late 19th centuries, then you should check out Inkblood too.