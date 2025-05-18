English
Injustice 2

Injustice 3 is rumoured to be in development

While nothing has been officially confirmed, industry whispers and subtle hints have fans buzzing with anticipation.

After years of speculation, it finally seems to be happening: Injustice 3 is on its way. Following several failed ventures — including the costly MultiVersus, which reportedly lost over $100 million — WB Games appears to be returning to a proven success: the Injustice series. This comes according to a data miner known as MultiverSusie.

Series creator Ed Boon has previously hinted that a third instalment wasn't off the table, but fans have certainly been waiting patiently — it's now been eight years since we last saw superheroes clash in Injustice 2. All we can do now is hope and cross our fingers and toes that this rumour turns out to be true.

Do you want a new Injustice game?

Injustice 2

