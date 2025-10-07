Injury update from Marc Márquez: the MotoGP champion expects to return before season ends

HQ

Marc Márquez went from celebrating a historic seventh MotoGP World title (ninth overall counting Moto 2 and Moto 3) to suffering a painful crash right at the start of the Indonesian Grand Prix, when he collided with Marco Bezzecchi. After full medical examinations in Madrid, Ducati has revealed that Márquez suffered a fracture at the base of the carcoid process and a ligament injury to his right shoulder.

The good news is that there are no signs of bone displacement related to Márquez's previous shoulder injuries and, at least at the moment, he won't be needing surgery, but an immobilisation of the shoulder. He will have to rest and, therefore, will miss several Grand Prix. He will not travel to Australia and Malaysia, for the double-header on October 19 and 26.

His possible return would be the Portuguese Grand Prix, on November 9, or the Valencia Grand Prix, and season finale, on November 16, much closer from home, and where Marc Márquez could enjoy celebrating his title with his local fans in Spain.

Not the way he wanted, but Marc Márquez now will have the opportunity to rest...

"My goal is to be back before the end of the season, but without rushing things beyond the doctors' recommendations. Both my personal and the team's main goals have been achieved, so now the priority is to recover properly and return at 100%", Márquez said.