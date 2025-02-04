Injuries continue to harm Real Madrid with a skimpy defence against Atlético and Manchester City

HQ

The current Real Madrid season will be remembered for one thing: injuries. Well, it could still be remembered for other things: they are still leaders in LaLiga and alive in the Champions League, but chances of moving too far in either competition will be seriously harmed by out players. After the long-term injuries of Militao and Carvajal, two more key players have been injured in the past three days: Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba.

Rüdiger got an injury to the biceps femoris in his right leg during last weekend's match against Espanyol, a match Madrid lost 1-0 (with some controversial refereeing decisions that have angered the club like never before). Meanwhile, David Alaba, who reincorporated recently after 13 months without playing due to a long knee injury and only played as a substitute, also has a adductor injury in his left leg. Both are expected to be out for two or three weeks.

The first game they will miss will be Wednesday's quarter-final match against Leganés in the Spanish Cup. A game that will also miss Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham because of two bruises. They will rest before Saturday's derby against Atlético de Madrid, a key match in the race for the Liga title (Real Madrid is first, Atlético second, only one point behind).

And what about the two games in the next two weeks against Manchester City? Neither Rudiger nor Alaba (and obviously nor Militao) will be available, leaving a skimpy defence for Real Madrid, with only two headline players: Raúl Asencio (who fourth months ago played in third division) and Tchouameni, the player that most fans are blaming for their latest defeats.

Real Madrid decided not to make new signings this winter transfer market, which has just ended. It remains to be see if that was a wise choice. The good news is that more homegrown players, like Jacobo Ramón, could be given the chance of their lives...