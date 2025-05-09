Inin Games asks the Xbox fans which games they miss the most

HQ

For those who want to play Inin Games titles, it has so far been safest to get a decent PC, a PlayStation or Switch. All too often, Microsoft's consoles are skipped when they are about to release something new, but now it seems that they have become increasingly curious about the green team.

Via social media, they are now asking what games are available for PlayStation and Switch that the Xbox audience is most interested in. They even request in a later post that people don't answer "all", so they seem genuinely interested in knowing what people want most:

"Xbox players! This is a no-promises post, but just asking if we were to convert some of our games to Xbox, which ones would you be most interested in seeing? Basically, just trying to ascertain which of our PlayStation/Switch games Xbox players would like to play! Thanks!"

Shenmue 3 seems to be the title most people are missing for Xbox, but other great ones people are asking for are things like Cotton Fantasy Superlative Night Dreams, Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World and Wonder Boy Collection.