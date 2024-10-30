Iniesta explains why he went to Emirates instead of ending his career at his local team: "Not for the money"

HQ

Andrés Iniesta announced recently his retirement from professional football. After spending most of his career at F. C. Barcelona, from 2001 to 2018, he then spent five years at Vissel Kobe in Japan. He spent his final year at Emirates Club (a club relegated the season he played), and then decided to retire age 40.

Iniesta (remembered by Rodri in his Ballon d'Or speech, as he came close to winning it in 2010 playing in the same position) was born in a small village called Fuentealbilla, in the central region of Spain, Albacete.

Despite having a statue built near Albacete's Carlos Belmonte stadium, Iniesta never played for Albacete Balompié, his region's local team, that plays in second tier Spanish football.

Why didn't he choose to play one final season on his local team, instead of going to Emirates? Iniesta was asked about this in the late night Cope Spanish radio station, and was adamant about why he thinks that wouldn't have been a good idea.

"I know it's very nice and romantic, but no", he said. "Being in a team just for the sake of being is something I've never liked. Going to Albacete just to finish my career that way, I would feel I'd be there just for the sake of being there".

As he struggles to find words after a long day giving interviews everywhere, the host helps him: "you would be there not because you sportingly deserve it but because you are Iniesta". "Exactly", Iniesta answers. "You're too honest", responds the host.

Iniesta goes on about being upset by some comments people say, that he went to Emirates just for the money. "It doesn't make sense. If I show you how much money I make, you'd stop saying I left for the money".