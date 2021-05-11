In-house developed Ubisoft titles will now be referred to as Ubisoft Originals

You're watching Advertisements

Titles that are developed in-house by Ubisoft will now be receiving the fancy branding of the Ubisoft Originals name.

The name first popped up when The Division: Heartland, a new free-to-play mobile shooter was announced last week, and following the use of the term, a Ubisoft spokesperson has told Eurogamer, "Moving forward 'The Ubisoft Original' mention is attached to all of Ubisoft's games created in-house by our talented developers."

We can expect the name to be thrown around quite extensively, especially considering all of the games that Ubisoft currently publish are developed in-house.

Either way, this isn't the first time a major publisher has created a branding name like this. EA created the EA Originals name a few years ago as a way of publishing and highlighting certain indie titles. Maybe we'll get to see the Ubisoft Originals name attached in a similar way to this in the future.