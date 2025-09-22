Information and images leaked from the cancelled Perfect Dark

HQ

When it was confirmed this summer that the development of Perfect Dark franchise would be discontinued, we speculated that information, images, and videos from the project would eventually leak. And now, this has happened.

MP1st provides a wealth of new information about Joanna Dark's anticipated comeback. Among other things, we learn that the team started the project because there was such a shortage of titles like Metal Gear and 007 on the market - which, ironically, has now been remedied thanks to Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater and the upcoming 007 First Light. The goal of the development was to "reimagine the franchise while retaining the core DNA from the original Nintendo 64 title".

One of the gameplay features was an adrenaline system that enabled several abilities, not least slowing down time to perform spectacular moves, do more damage, and so on.

There are also new leaked images from the project, which you can check out in the Bluesky post below.

After the shutdown, there was still some hope that the game would survive, as Take-Two was reportedly interested in taking over the project. However, they could not reach an agreement with Microsoft, and all avenues now seem to be completely closed. This may very well be the last we see of the adventure.