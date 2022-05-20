Information about Final Fantasy VII: Remake part two seems to be coming next month

HQ

It's been two full years since we were reacquainted with Cloud, Sephiroth and the rest of the Final Fantasy VII gang in the much talked about re-release for PlayStation 4, which came to PlayStation 5 and PC a little later.

What sets Final Fantasy VII: Remake apart from other remakes of old games is that Square Enix didn't offer the full story this time, but rather a good third of the original story from 1997. With a promise of a sequel to follow in an upcoming part two, we simply had to wait for the adventure to continue after the heroes left Midgar.

Now, however, the rumour mill seems to be stirring, because during a Japanese livestream, Tetsuya Nomura, who directed the remake's first part, revealed that news about Final Fantasy VII will be announced in June. That it will be about the remake is certainly not fully confirmed, but it seems likely that it is precisely the long-awaited sequel that will be shown in some form.

Final Fantasy VII was originally released in 1997 for PlayStation (1) and was then delivered on three separate discs. There is likely to be talk of a possible part three for Square Enix's remake, given how much of the story was missing from the first instalment, and perhaps this too will be something we find out more about next month. In any case, what we do know for sure is that we at Gamereactor are looking forward to more Final Fantasy as soon as possible.