Inflexion Games is "prioritising" an offline mode for Nightingale

The developer of Nightingale, a survival crafting title set in a Victorian gaslamp fantasy world, has revealed what its immediate plans for the game include. Inflexion Games has published a statement on Steam to reveal that following fan feedback since Nightingale arrived as an Early Access project, the studio is working to bring an offline mode to fans.

"We are now prioritizing and developing an offline mode that we plan to release as soon as feasible. Keep an eye on our social channels and Discord for updates in the coming weeks alongside other things we're working on."

Speaking about why the game didn't have an offline mode at launch, the statement goes so far as to add, "Our vision for the game since inception was to create an interconnected series of Realms, with the idea of allowing for co-operative exploration in mind - a universe bigger than a single Realm or server. That meant we made a choice early in development between supporting co-op from day one or focusing development on an offline mode.

"Co-operative gameplay associated with having party members across multiple Realms was the more technically challenging problem and therefore the one we chose to tackle first. Looking back on that decision, we misjudged what some of you were looking for in your experience."

We had a chance to check out Nightingale one last time before it made its debut as an Early Access game. You can read our thoughts on Inflexion Games' project over here.