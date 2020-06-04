LIVE

The Outer Worlds on Switch
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Infinity Ward promises to do a better job of combatting racism

Call of Duty developer Infinity Ward has promised to do a better job of keeping its games free of racist content.

Many companies have taken to social media to share some kind words regarding the recent demonstrations following the killing of George Floyd by the police in Minnesota last week, and while that is good as it is important to stand up to racism, not everyone has offered to actually do something. Infinity Ward isn't one of those companies, and late yesterday, the developer tweeted out its new strategy.

The studio promises to be way harsher with bans on all things racist, and will also direct resources to monitor this kind of content. The team will also be more careful with name changes and make it easier to report things that should not be accepted. Here is the picture they posted with what applies to all Infinity Ward's games starting now.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

We think this is a very good initiative from Infinity Ward and hope more will follow suit - but also think it is sad that it took so long to make it happen.

