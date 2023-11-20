Infinity Ward opens new Call of Duty studio

HQ

Activision has several developers working on their immensely popular Call of Duty series, but the oldest (and perhaps most successful) of them all is of course Infinity Ward. The studio started back in 2002, and has since then produced many of the series' best titles such as Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and the sequel Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Now the studio has decided to expand.

A new office in Austin, Texas has opened its doors, and just like other Infinity Ward subsidiaries (the studio is also located in Spain, Mexico, Poland and California), this developer will work on Call of Duty. They have not clarified what exactly this office will work on, but this is the announcement from Infinity Ward themselves:

"Infinity Ward has opened a brand new studio in Austin, TX. The studio will work on creating new and innovative experiences for Call of Duty and create state of the art technology to power them."