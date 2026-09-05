Infinity Ward on developing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 for Nintendo Switch 2: "We've actually found it to be really comparable to PlayStation and Xbox"

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For a decade, Call of Duty games have been absent from Nintendo platforms, with the latest instalments instead favouring to solely launch on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox systems. But as was promised back when Microsoft bought Activision Blizzard King for a whopping $68.7 billion a few years ago, Call of Duty is finally coming back to Nintendo consoles this year when Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 launches on October 23.

To this end, during our time at Gamescom recently, we had the opportunity to speak with a couple of the folks involved with the project, to learn about what goes into bringing such a game to Nintendo's hybrid successor system.

During an interview, we inquired with Jack Hoppus, multiplayer technical director at Infinity Ward, and Beatriz Gonzalez, associate production director at Digital Legends (the porting studio in charge of the Switch 2 edition), about the coming iteration of the title.

Hoppus began by explaining, "I mean, we've actually found it to be really comparable to consoles, like PlayStation and Xbox. Like, it's something that we didn't really have to design around in limitations. If anything, and probably Beatriz can speak to this more, but it opened up the door to more ways to play, to more, you know, unique controls. And if anything, it was something additive more than what do we have to take away from this?"

Gonzalez then continued by adding, "Yes. For us on Switch 2, it was super important to be true to Call of Duty... the same Call of Duty experience that you have in other consoles. So, that was always our key priority and our guiding light through all of the development. We have to offer the same Call of Duty, you know, that fluid movement that Jack was talking about before. We have to have it the same. So, we've optimised a lot for the platform, for the different ways you have also to play on the Switch 2.

"You have the handheld experience is quite different from the dock experience. So, that opens the door, as Jack was saying, to other ways to play, right? To play on the go, or play on the plane, or on the beach, or on your bed, or whatever it is that you like. And also, the different controls that we have on the Switch 2. So, playing with the gyro, for me, is quite special. Like, being able to break the controllers and go pointy-pointy. That's not the technical terms, sorry! But also, you know, the mouse controls, playing with the Joy-Cons if you want, playing with the Pro Controller. We have every single control that we can have. We've done a particular tuning pass to make sure that it's the right and exact, precise way that you can control this game how you like it."

We also inquired about how the developers are approaching multiplayer matchmaking, especially knowing a Switch 2 user playing with gyro controls would be at a disadvantage to a mouse and keyboard user on PC, from a mobility and accuracy perspective. Gonzalez told us the following.

"Well, the Switch 2 is connected to everybody else on the platform. Like, you have keyboard players and you have controller players in the same lobbies. So we want the Switch 2 to be the same as any other platform. So we have the connected matchmaking, Switch 2 users, like any other user, can choose only to matchmake with their platform if that's what they prefer, but otherwise it's connected to the whole ecosystem."

When the time comes, how will you be playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4?