Infinity Ward finally gives an update on surprise Call of Duty: Modern Warfare map additions

A few weeks ago, we reported on the addition of a few new maps to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, despite the game being left behind in favour of the newer titles Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The three new maps were Killhouse, Al-Raab Airbase and Drainage, and the former was available to play in multiplayer, with the latter two as options in private matches.

Even with their surprise additions, Infinity Ward didn't seem to acknowledge them at all, and for a short while, fans began hoping that surprise new content would in fact become a more common part of the game. However, a few days ago, Drainage and Al-Raab Airbase were removed from the game, once again without any acknowledgement from Infinity Ward, until now.

The developer has since stated over Twitter, "We recently released two new maps to Modern Warfare, 'Drainage' and 'Al-Raab Airbase' which were available in private match. We temporarily removed them as they aren't quite ready and need a bit more love before returning. We'll update soon on when they'll be back!"

Good news then really. There has been no word as to when the maps will return, but they will be back, and as the post mentioned, we can look forward to another update on them soon.