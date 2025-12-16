Infinity Ward debunks Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 leak

Usually, whether a leak is true or not, we rarely see developers comment on them. Recently, that trend has been broken as Infinity Ward, one of the main studios behind the Call of Duty franchise, has shut down rumours stemming from long-time Call of Duty leaker TheGhostOfHope.

Insider Gaming came in clutch with the rundown here, but in short the story basically goes like this: Hope tweeted out that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4's multiplayer was a complete copy of the Modern Warfare II remake except for no perk charging and less ADS penalties. Those who didn't like Modern Warfare II's multiplayer languished in their sorrows, while other fans were happy to hear it would be making a return.

However, then Infinity Ward went out and responded with its own tweet, saying that we shouldn't believe everything we read online. This then prompted another response from TheGhostOfHope, who raised some interesting talking points.

"The fact that a billion dollar studio has gone out of its way to *generically* deny 2 of my most recent leaks when they've never done it before nor towards others is frankly very weird and should raise some red flags about why they'd do such a thing when they never did it before," he writes. "I have largely kept the same sources for years and my MW4 leak is no different to that. I would never sink my reputation with COD leaking that I've built over the years on faulty unverified info."

So, does this mean Hope hit the nail on the head? Perhaps, perhaps not. It's always hard to tell until we have official confirmation, but right now we'll just have to wait and see what Modern Warfare 4 brings.