Infinity Ward begins teasing Call of Duty 2026 regarding the game as: "Determined. Bold. Relentless"

Activision tends to have a very specific way that it introduces its fans to a new chapter in the Call of Duty series. Unlike other developers and publishers that announce games years before they ever make their arrival, typically Activision waits until the summer before the game launches to dish out a boatload of information at Call of Duty Next-like events. To this end, it looks like the circus for Call of Duty 2026, widely rumoured to be a fourth Modern Warfare, is about to kick-off.

In a statement on social media, developer Infinity Ward teases its plans for the year ahead, noting that the coming game is a "new chapter" for the studio and that it's regarded as a "Determined. Bold. Relentless" game that has been "built by a team pushing every detail, every system, every moment to its limit."

The statement concludes by adding: "On behalf of everyone at IW, we're proud of what we've been building and excited to finally start sharing it with you."

There is no firm date in mind for when we'll get to see more from Call of Duty 2026, but with the Xbox Games Showcase on the horizon and planned for June 7, maybe we'll get a brief teaser and then confirmation on when the often annual Call of Duty Next event makes its arrival likely around July time again.