Infinity Ward aimed for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 to have the "most fluid, natural boots-on-the-ground movement we've ever shipped"

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If you've played the recent beta weekends of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, you will be familiar with the movement system and the variety of mechanics being introduced in this coming instalment of the shooter series. Whether or not you're a fan of these mechanics, we recently had the chance to speak with one of the developers from Infinity Ward, namely multiplayer technical director Jack Hoppus, to get a better understanding of what the team hopes to achieve with this new iteration on the formula.

When asked about how Infinity Ward went about choosing how Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 fundamentally plays, Hoppus told us the following.

"Yeah, I mean, we make our game for a variety of players, right? Everything that we make in our game, from movement abilities to killstreaks and field upgrades and game modes and maps, is built from the ground up with, you know, what's it going to be like for the player that's played CoD every single year? How do we make it interesting and new for them? But also someone who maybe hasn't played CoD in a couple of years, or hasn't played COD in a little bit. How can we make it intuitive and natural for them?

"So, I mean, really, for example, for our movement system, we wanted this to be the most fluid, natural boots-on-the-ground movement that we've ever shipped, but we didn't want there to be one dominant way to play. We didn't want you to, for example, slide into every single engagement, because it was always the best thing that you could do. We want to design our game around something that... If you're really mechanically great, like you're great with movement, you're great with your gun, that you can succeed. But also a player that wants to take it a little bit slower, be really intentional and thoughtful and smart about your engagements, using your field upgrades, equipment, and kind of navigating the map as best as they can, we want you to succeed as well.

"So, kind of striking that perfect balance between fluid boots-on-the-ground gameplay and tactical gunplay as well."

As part of our recent interview, we also learnt more about the Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game, which you can read a bit more about over here. Likewise, if you're hunting for some thoughts and impressions on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, don't forget to read our recent preview.