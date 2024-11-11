Infinity Nikki reaches whopping 30 million pre-registrations

HQ

Every now and then a game comes out of nowhere and blows everyone away. We saw this earlier in 2024 with Palworld and clearly one of the next to do this will be the cosy open-world game Infinity Nikki.

Why do we say this, because despite not being available yet, Infinity Nikki has already surpassed a whopping 30 million pre-registrations. As of writing, the game is at 30,544,263 total registrations, but the number is increasing by hundreds every minute or so. Needless to day, fans are incredibly excited for this project.

If you are unaware of what Infinity Nikki is, the game is often described as a dressing-up experience where players design outfits and styles and then flaunt them in a lovely and relaxing world where they can catch bugs, fish, and engage in Animal Crossing-like activities.

There was a slate of pre-registration goals laid out all of which have been smashed already, so maybe it's time for the developers to add some more to ensure the registration count keeps growing.