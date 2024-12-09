Infinity Nikki reaches 10 million downloads in four days

HQ

One of the things that has become clearest to us in 2024 is that Chinese developments are taking the Western world by storm. It's not just action-based games like Black Myth: Wukong or Zenless Zone Zero that are bringing gamers online in their millions on an almost daily basis, but also unique and original games, far removed from the style that America and Europe have come to expect, such as the recent Infinity Nikki. The open-world simulation game that consists of building and filling a large wardrobe of clothes and accessories for an avatar as you go about your daily activities was launched on 5 December, and has been a great success.

While there was a lot of buzz before then, we now know that since last Thursday the game has been downloaded more than 10 million times and to celebrate, Infold Games studio has launched a rewards round, including a bonus of 10 Resonite crystals in your in-game mailbox, unlocked by joining the Florawish Stylist's Guild.

Have you tried Infinity Nikki yet? We're currently working on our review, which you'll be able to read here on Gamereactor soon.