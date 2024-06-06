Infinity Nikki publisher reveals free-to-play action RPG Ballad of Antara

As well as the reveal of Infinity Nikki at the recent PlayStation State of Play, Infold Games has also got another major release in the works called Ballad of Antara.

The game is developed by TipsWorks Studio, and has been made in Unreal Engine 5. In traditional action RPG style, you'll be able to customise your class, combat capabilities, and more as you set out to piece together a world on the brink of destruction.

The game is set to release in 2025 for PS5, PC, and mobile platforms. The announce trailer is only brief, but it does show some great fantasy landscapes. Check them out for yourself below: