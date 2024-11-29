Infinity Nikki promises surprises in its special livestream today

HQ

Infinity Nikki, which is the fifth game in the Nikki series from Infold Games, but the first to make its way out of the mobile space, is set to launch next week. On the 5th of December, players will be welcomed to a cosy paradise, but if you want to know more about the game, you'll want to keep an eye out for the stream today.

Taking place at 18:00 (UTC +8), which is 10:00 GMT, the developers at Infold Games will be showcasing a new area in the Wishing Woods, version optimisation progress on the different available platforms for Infinity Nikki, and a whole host of other surprises.

As well as just allowing you to have a chilled, cosy time, there are puzzles and platforming segments in this open-world game, which will be expanded upon in the stream. So if you're completely new, you can get a better idea of what's going on in Infinity Nikki.