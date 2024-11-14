HQ

Infold Games has revealed that its latest game, Infinity Nikki, is arriving on the 5th of December. This is the fifth game in the Nikki series so far, and it's the first that will arrive on the PC and PS5, as previously the franchise had been focused mostly on mobile.

Infinity Nikki sees players explore a cosy open world, being able to engage in activities like fishing, pet grooming, and dressing up their character. It's not just a sandbox, though, as you will have a story to complete, and quests which can brighten up the world even more.

Already, 30 million players have pre-registered to check out Infinity Nikki, which shows just how many gamers are looking for an escape to a vibrant, cutesy world. Check out the release date trailer below:

Infinity Nikki launches on the 5th of December for PS5, PC, Android, and iOS.