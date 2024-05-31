Infinity Nikki announced for PlayStation 5

One of the more unexpected games shown during the Sony stream was Infinity Nikki. The Nikki series revolves around so-called dress-up, but this time around this is combined with open-world gameplay, and on the PlayStation Blog, developer Infold Games explains:

"In this fifth installment, Infinity Nikki, we merge dress-up gameplay with the open-world genre, allowing Nikki to explore by using the special abilities of different outfits in a warm, delightful world. This can enrich players' gaming experience and spice up their life."

In terms of gameplay, there seem to be mini-games, photography, puzzle solving and different ways to get around the open world, as well as a whole host of cute little pets. Does it sound strange? It is, check out the trailer below, which also reveals that a beta is promised for PlayStation 5 later this year.