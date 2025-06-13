Infinite Machine unveils two-seater e-bike built for city living

HQ

We have reported on a few different e-bike and e-scooter variants over the years, and today we're expanding that further by honing in on Infinite Machine's latest innovation. This is known as the Olto, and it's an e-bike that is made for city living and cruising in the bike lane.

The vehicle is designed as a two-seater model with a 40-mile range. It has a weatherproof construction, doesn't require a licence to operate or drive, has pedals that double as foot rests, front and rear lights, and even a dashboard that spans a 4.3" LCD display, all while having room for a phone mount as well.

The bike is powered by a 48 volt 25Ah drop-in battery that can be simply removed to juice up, and this is capable enough to deliver a top speed of 33 mph, with the bike even capping at 20 mph when it registers that you are travelling in a bike lane. Otherwise, it even comes with USB-A and USB-C ports to enable you to charge gadgets on the go.

There are a slate of accessories to purchase to further expand and customise the Olto, including a Kid Carrier and a Rear Basket, but these aside it's worth noting that the Olto isn't exactly cheap. A model will set you back $3,495, and you can further configure your bike for an additional $100. It will come in two colours (silver or fully black) and the aim is to ship this autumn.

