Infantino: "Iran has to come to World Cup", says FIFA believes in "building bridges"

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Gianni Infantino has spoken again about the dubious presence of Iran at the FIFA World Cup, after officials from Iran's government and its football federation said that their chances of playing in the United States are "very low". Speaking to CNBC on Wednesday (via AP), Infantini assured that Iran is coming to the US to play their World Cup matches: "The Iranian team is coming for sure, yes".

Infantino, very aligned with Donald Trump, hopes that the war with Iran will have ended by then (in less than two months). "We hope that by then, of course, the situation will be a peaceful situation. As I said, that would definitely help. But Iran has to come. Of course, they represent their people. They have qualified. The players want to play."

Infantino, who awarded Trump the first "FIFA Peace Prize" last December, insisted that "sports should be outside of politics" and that FIFA believes in "building bridges and in keeping them intact and together".

Iran is scheduled to play on June 16 against New Zealand, June 21 against Belgium and June 27 against Egypt in Seattle and Los Angeles.