Infantino has complete trust that Mexico will host World Cup 2026 despite wave of violence

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has reaffirmed their "complete trust" that the World Cup 2026 will take place as normal in Mexico next summer, despite the wave of violence across the country following the killing of drug cartel 'El Mencho', with roadbloacks and burnt vehicles, and leads to a period of uncertainty until that vacuum of power is filled again.

"We are analyzing and monitoring the situation in Mexico these days, but I want to say from the beginning that we have total confidence in Mexico, in its president (Claudia) Sheinbaum, in the authorities, and we are convinced that everything will happen in the best possible way," Infantino said at a press conference in Barranquilla, reported by EFE.

The worst of the protests and unrest happened at the state of Jalisco, whose capital Guadalajara will host some matches, including Urugua vs. Spain on June 26. Jalisco's governor Pablo Lemus said that he had a meeting in the Mexican FIFA offices and they don't have any intention to remove hosting rights to Mexico.

Mexico will host 13 matches alongside co-hosts USA and Canada. Before that, Mexico will host four World Cup play-off matches in Guadalajara and Monterrey, between New Caledonia, Jamaica, DR Congo, Bolivia, Suriname and Iraq.

"Like in every other country, things happen"

"We have some matches in Mexico in a month, the World Cup playoffs, and the new Azteca Stadium will also be inaugurated. Mexico is a great football country. Like in every country in the world, things happen; we don't live on the moon or another planet. That's why we have governments, police, and authorities who will ensure order and security", Infantino said.

"From my side, and from FIFA's side, I have absolute confidence in President Sheinbaum. We are in regular contact with the Presidency and the authorities, and we are, in any case, monitoring the situation. The World Cup is going to be an incredible celebration."