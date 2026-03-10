IndyCar Series announces the Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C.

HQ

2026 will be the 250th anniversary of the independance of the United States, and several sporting events will take place in the country, beyond the obvious (the FIFA World Cup between June and July, co-hosted by Mexico and Canada). Those include a UFC event in the White House, the day Trump turns 80, and the eerily named "Patriot Games", shockingly similar to the Hunger Games.

Another event has been announced as part of the IndyCar Series, the Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington D.C., a street circuit that will go around many of the most famous landmarks of the US capital, including the National Archives, the Smithsonian, going around Pennsylvania Avenue, the National Mall, and crossing very close to the Capitol. In total, 1.7 miles, or 2.74 km, in a layout that fans are calling as boring: long straights and only seven turns.

This race will be held on August 23, as part of the 2026 IndyCar Series. There have been two races so far in the Series, with defending champion Álex Palou winning the first one in St. Petersburg, Florida, but currently fifth due to crashing in the second race in Phoenix. The Washington, D.C. race will be the 15th out of 18th races.