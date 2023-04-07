Indy still has one last adventure to go: new trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

HQ

The Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London is having a lively friday, with plenty of big announcements from Lucasfilm, Disney and Star Wars. But beyond the galaxy created by George Lucas, there is also room for Harrison Ford's other great role, much more earthly than the smuggler Han Solo: Indiana Jones.

We know that the actor turns 81 this year, and that he no longer has the fluency he once had for his roles as a roguish adventurer, but he still has some scores to settle with the Nazis, and it seems that they will all be settled in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the fifth film of the character, which opens in cinemas on 30 June.

In it we will see a Henry Jones III retiring from teaching and trying to get used to the retired life in the middle of the space race between Americans and Russians, but his goddaughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) involves him in a new adventure in which he will have to face the Nazi threat and even a power capable of manipulating time itself.

During the London event, the second trailer for the film was released, and we can't help but get a little excited about the return (and we could almost say farewell) of the name that will be, now and forever, synonymous with adventure films. You can watch it below.