Industry veteran Jade Raymond leaves the Sony owned Haven Studios

After Google pulled the plug on Stadia, former Ubisoft veteran Jade Raymond left the company and in 2021 founded her own studio called Haven Studios. She would develop a live service game called Fairgames for Sony, and just a year later, Sony bought the developer.

In 2023, we got our first look at the title, which appears to be a somewhat low-key Payday-inspired action game. But in the fall of 2023, the first reports came in that several of the live service projects Sony had launched were faltering, with several games being canceled despite the fact that large resources had been plowed into them, and in 2024, the ultra-monster flop Concord was released, which became a very expensive lesson for Sony.

That's why few raised an eyebrow when it was reported a few months ago that Sony had gotten cold feet about its remaining live service titles and that Fairgames had been postponed until 2026. Now comes further ominous signs, as Bloomberg reports that Jade Raymond has left the studio she once founded.

No explanation is given, but it's probably not because Raymond is so happy and everything is going so well that she abruptly leaves her own game developer. Hopefully we'll learn more in the coming days, including whether Fairgames is still in the works or if the game is in danger of being canceled, despite four years of development and a studio buyout.

