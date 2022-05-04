Industry veteran confirmed as game director for Crysis 4

HQ

Crytek kicked off the new gaming year by announcing in January that Crysis 4 is in development. While it's still early in production and details are scarce, the mere knowledge that there will be more lead-heavy, and state of the art action from Crytek is enough to make us smile.

Now we have another small sign of life, namely that Swedish veteran Mattias Engström has been hired by Crytek. He has previously worked almost ten years at Massive Entertainment (The Division) as Senior Level Designer and almost eight years at IO Interactive (Hitman 3) as Game Director, and Game Director is also the role he has on Crysis 4.

You can check out the tweet confirming this below.