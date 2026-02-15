Industry showrunners Konrad Kay and Mickey Down believe the show would have been cancelled if they weren't on HBO

HQ

Industry, the financial drama on HBO, can hardly be considered a hidden gem anymore, as it is currently in its fourth season, with new episodes every Sunday. However, the series that started in November 2020 with positive, but not-too-enthusiastic reviews, has grown exponentially, with each new season getting better and better reviews, and grabbing more viewers via mouth to ear, praising it as one of HBO's must-watch shows.

Originally, the series followed a series of university graduates making their way up (or down) in an investment bank in London, and the series showed how ruthless the financial world is, with many comparing it with a mix between Succession and Euphoria... while never reaching the same heights as those other HBO series.

After each new season, the show got more complex, the stakes got wider, the plots got more political... and overall, it got more addictive. We recently had the opportunity to talk with showrunners Mickey Down and Konrad Kay and asked them why they think the series is getting more popular with time.

"HBO is spending more money on it", joked Kay, making his partner (former bankers themselves) laugh, but he did gave big part of the merit to HBO, feeling they would have been cancelled on a "lesser network".

"We've been in a really lucky position where we've been allowed, I think a lesser network would have not given Industry so much room to grow season on season, I think.

If we had been on another streaming service, we probably would have got cancelled after season one or two. It's testament to HBO's faith in us and that we've allowed the people on camera and behind the camera to grow."

How Industry has evolved (and improved) over time

Konrad Kay also thinks that the show's themes and plots have grown from the somewhat niche first seasdon, and that has attracted more viewers.

"I think the show has just become a clearer proposition. It's become more sure of itself, it's become more confident. I think in a way it's become a little bit less esoteric, and has widened its view about what it's trying to say.

The first season was very much a sort of young person show about young people starting in a bank. But it was so specific and it was so sealed into that environment that I think it didn't really cater to a really large audience. Where season on season, show's still about capitalism.

It's still about the core characters. It's still got the same core performers. But I think it's just slightly more universal in the stuff that it's talking about and looking at. And frankly, it's just a little bit more commercially plotted in the way that we construct it."

Mickey Down added that they have worked to improve "week-to-week watchability", something they think worked particularly in the last two seasons. "Hopefully, even though the show is very, very dense, we've made it a little bit more intelligible and a little bit more easy to get underneath in the last couple of seasons."

You can watch our interview with Konrad Kay and Mickey Down below, including how would they recommend this series to somebody who may be intimidated (and not too familiar) with the financial world and all that bank and money jargon...

"In season one, the financial jargon in was kind of window dressing to the plot, the plot was kind of minimal in itself. And now I feel that in season four there is a sort of genre thriller element to it, which is just going to pull the audience through those eight episodes".

Season 4 is currently airing on HBO Max.