Industry legend Roger Corman has died

HQ

Often referred to as the king of B-movies, Roger Corman was one of the most legendary directors in the industry, responsible for hundreds of low-budget classics.

Forbidden World, Death Race 2000, Slumber Party Massacre, Piranha, Bloodfist, Deathstalker, the list goes on. But after directing more than 120 films, the visionary is finally laid to rest.

Today, at the age of 98, it has been announced that Roger Corman has passed away peacefully, surrounded by his nearest and dearest, who also issued the following statement:

"His films were revolutionary and iconoclastic, and captured the spirit of an age. When asked how he would like to be remembered, he said, 'I was a filmmaker, just that,'"

His impact on the industry over the years has been enormous to say the least, and Corman's films have paved the way for countless industry stars such as Jack Nicholson, Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro.

Rest in peace.

Thanks, Variety.