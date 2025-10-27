Industry legend John Romero is not interested in exploring battle royale

HQ

Despite not having had a major hit in several decades, John Romero continues to be revered in the gaming world. After all, we are talking about one of the brains behind style-defining classics such as Doom and Quake.

It also helps that he is an outspoken and interesting person with many strings to his bow. This means that interviews with him are always worth keeping an eye on, and our Spanish editor-in-chief David Caballero recently had the chance to talk to him during San Diego Comic-Con Málaga, and Romero as usual delivered several broadsides of unapologetic bravado.

Among other things, we asked him if he was interested in exploring battle royale, which he laughed off and said:

"Well, I mean, lots of people are exploring everything in FPS, so I don't need to explore Battle Royale.

"I mean, the PvP market in FPSs is extremely packed, right? So I'm not going to spend my time jumping in and trying to do something different there, but I really appreciate it, I really like playing different games that are very hardcore shooters, like Rainbow Six Siege, you know, that's such a good game."

He took the opportunity to comment on the project he is currently working on himself - which is not a battle royale - and said that it is still a first-person shooter that he believes has a lot of original ideas:

"I like all kinds of FPS, and my game is different, it's very different, and I can't talk about how different it is or what I'm doing, but it is an FPS."

If you want to check out the entire interview with this legend, you can find it below.

HQ