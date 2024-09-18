Industry Giant 4.0 takes a big leap for the franchise and the genre

If you're into building up your own town from scratch, and love strategizing meticulously, then Industry Giant 4.0 has got your back. At Gamescom, we spoke with Don VS Dodo CEO and co-founder Matthias Lutz about the new game in the franchise, and about something that's going to feel incredibly refreshing for players.

"We specifically decided to allow for more production lines than one to be produced in a single industry, because we didn't feel like it's really cool to have the same assets needed to be placed several times," he explained. "So for example, if you have five farms, one's producing vegetables, one fruit. We really wanted to give the player the opportunity to micromanage in that as well and have like a sort of production chains being produced in a single industry."

If you want to find out more about the town you can grow all the way from the 1950s in Industry Giant 4.0, you can check out the full interview below: