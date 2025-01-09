Industry analyst: The PS5 is expected to outsell the Switch 2 this year

HQ

With the leaks and rumours becoming more prominent by the day, we're expecting an announcement sometime soon for the Nintendo Switch 2, with a full launch to follow this year. However, even with a brand-new console coming out, Nintendo might not be able to sell the most hardware units this year.

That's according to Circana's Mat Piscatella, who wrote on Bluesky that he foresees some hardware shortages for the Switch 2. "Expecting to see hardware constraints for several months after a significant early demand surge," he writes. "And units sold will, of course, be dependent upon manufacturing capabilities and will. I still expect PlayStation 5 to rank 1st in overall hardware units sold in the US during the year."

As we've been waiting eight years since the launch of the Nintendo Switch, that early demand will indeed be something to be reckoned with. Even if Nintendo has prepared for the demand, we'll have to wait and see if they're up to the task of giving out as many Switch 2s as they get orders for.