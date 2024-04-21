Industria and Lisa: Definitive Edition are free next week on Epic Games Store

HQ

Cold war shooter Industria and narrative-driven RPG Lisa: Definitive Edition have been confirmed as next week's freebies on Epic Games Store. Both titles can be claimed 25th April - 2nd May.

Before that though, players can embark on a crime-filled road trip across 90s America in The Big Con and step into a realm of mystery and deceit in the thrilling online strategy game Town of Salem. Both of these games can be claimed until 25th April at 04:00.