Indonesia's West Java landslide leaves at least 17 dead

At least 17 people have been killed after a landslide struck Indonesia's West Java province over the weekend, with dozens still missing, according to the country's disaster mitigation agency.

The landslide hit the village of Pasir Langu in the Bandung Barat region early on Saturday, following heavy rainfall that began the previous day. The village, located in a hilly area about 100 kilometres southeast of Jakarta, saw more than 30 homes buried under mud and debris.

Authorities said 73 people remain unaccounted for as search and rescue operations continue. Efforts have been hampered by ongoing rain, unstable ground and limited access to the affected area, making it difficult for heavy equipment to reach the site. Rescuers are relying on drones and manual searches in some areas.

Indonesia's navy chief, Muhammad Ali, said 23 navy officers were among those trapped. The officers were taking part in border patrol training at the time of the landslide. Bad weather has so far prevented the full deployment of rescue resources.

The disaster comes amid a period of extreme weather across Indonesia. Flash floods have affected several regions in recent days, including West Java and Jakarta, forcing residents to evacuate. The landslide follows deadly floods and landslides in Sumatra two months ago that killed more than 1,200 people and displaced over a million.