Indonesian volcano erupts, sending 54,000ft ash cloud into the sky

HQ

We just got the news that Indonesia's Mount Semeru has erupted on Wednesday, spewing a massive 54,000-foot ash cloud and prompting Australia's Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre to issue a red flight safety warning.

Authorities raised the alert level to its highest as ash drifted across East Java, with residents fleeing and emergency teams evacuating elderly people from nearby districts. Officials warn the public to stay at least 8 kilometers from the summit due to the risk of hot clouds, lava flows, and rock ejections. No casualties have been reported so far.

This is a developing news story...